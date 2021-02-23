Person reportedly trapped in vehicle in Zachary area, multiple vehicle pile-up

ZACHARY - Officials are responding to a serious crash with injuries on Pride Port Hudson Road at Plank Road on Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning where a person is reportedly trapped inside of a vehicle.

The crash is described as a "multiple vehicle pile up" that includes several large trucks, a person who was reportedly air-lifted from the crash site with injuries, and another person who is still trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

Initially reported around 7:30 a.m., as of 9 a.m., EB 190 is closed at the Old Bridge due to the pile-up.

Louisiana State Police are overseeing an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing situation and additional details related to the incident will be provided as they are confirmed by police and first responders.

