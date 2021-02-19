Multi-vehicle crash on Old Miss River Bridge results in 190 eastbound shutdown at LA 1

WEST BATON ROUGE - A Friday (Feb. 19) morning multi-vehicle crash with injuries on the Old Mississippi River Bridge has resulted in the closure of US 190 East at LA 1.

Officials say one person sustained minor injuries during the wreck and was treated at the crash site.

According to Louisiana State Police, while ice on the road did not directly cause the crash, authorities suspect icy conditions may have played a role in the incident.

US Hwy 190 eastbound at LA Hwy 1 is closed due to the crash and eastbound traffic is being diverted onto LA Hwy 1.

At this time authorities say there is no estimate on when the area will reopen and the crash remains under investigation.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation so as to keep viewers updated.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.