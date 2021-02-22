58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Wreck on I-12 South at O'Neal Lane cleared

1 hour 7 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, February 22 2021 Feb 22, 2021 February 22, 2021 7:44 AM February 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Monday (Feb. 22) wreck on I-12 Southbound near the O'Neal Lane exit has been cleared.

Reports indicated that the right lane was briefly blocked along I-12 South at O'Neal Lane and cleared by 8:30 a.m.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days