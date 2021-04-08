Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Wreck in St James on LA-20, south of Louisiana Highway 3127
ST. JAMES - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday morning crash occurred on LA-20 Both EB/WB south of Louisiana Highway 3127, and as of 8 a.m., area power lines are reportedly down.
The wreck, which was initially reported around 5:30 a.m, occurred at La 20 and 643 in Vacherie and area traffic is being directed around accident, with vehicles being allowed to pass one lane at a time.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU at center of Title IX probe, expected lawsuit from current employee
-
Toddler killed in accidental shooting, Baker authorities say
-
Thursday 6 am Weather Update
-
Louisiana, other southern states impacted by overnight storms
-
Hospitals filling up with more patients that delayed care due to COVID
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community