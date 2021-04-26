61°
Traffic Alert: Wreck along I-12 W at O'Neal causes congestion
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday morning crash that occurred on I-12 W before Oneal Lane has blocked the shoulder and resulted in congestion that's reached the Juban Road exit.
The wreck was initially reported around 6:30 a.m., and WBRZ is monitoring the scene to keep viewers updated.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT- Bad crash on I-12 W just before O'Neal, delays start in Denham pic.twitter.com/aOmt1dRCZT— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 26, 2021
