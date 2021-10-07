Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire closes Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay headed east

ST. MARTIN - Early Thursday morning, a vehicle fire closed I-10 East's Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay.

Drivers going from Lafayette to Baton Rouge should take 190.

Officials say no injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

At this time, additional details related to the incident are scarce, and WBRZ is reaching out to officials for more information.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.

Tweets by wbrztraffic