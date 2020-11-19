71°
Traffic Alert: Thursday-Friday lane closure on Staring Lane at Highland Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As telecommunication service work is scheduled to be completed along a popular East Baton Rouge Parish road beginning Thursday, motorists should be aware of possible area traffic delays due to a resulting lane closure.

City officials say Staring Lane's northbound outside right lane near Highland Road will be closed from 8 a.m., Thursday (Nov. 19) until Friday (Nov. 20) afternoon.

The lane will reopen at the completion of an AT&T Louisiana project, which is expected to conclude by 3 p.m., Friday.

Click here for more information on East Baton Rouge Parish road closures. 

