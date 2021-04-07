80°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Update: Stalled vehicle cleared from I-10 WB near LA-1/Port Allen
WEST BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, as of 6:15 a.m., Wednesday morning, a disabled vehicle that had been blocking the right lane on I-10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine has been cleared.
The incident, which involved a stalled tractor-trailer and was initially reported around 5 a.m., temporarily resulted in stop-and-go traffic from LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A.
Area traffic is soon expected to pick up in pace and return to its normal flow for this time of day.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's mishandling of alleged sexual misconduct/abuse cases leads to multiple problems for...
-
BRPD releases full video from police encounter with LSU football player Koy...
-
Feds launch new investigation into LSU's Title IX failings
-
Large DEMCO bill received at uninhabited house, property owner shocked
-
High-ranking LSU executive filing $50M lawsuit against university, top athletics bosses
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community