Traffic Alert: road closures

O'nealLn. will be partially closed at 3895 O'Neal Ln. for road repair until February 14, 2020.

Burbank Drive will be closed between Nicholson and Gardere Lane for concrete patching beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 10 at 5 a.m. One lane in either direction will remain open at all times.

LA 30 near Airline in Ascension Parish will be closed Saturday, Feb. 8 starting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for railroad maintenance. DOTD says detour signs will be in place.

Jefferson Highway will undergo outside lane closures from Tuesday, Feb. 4 through Monday, Feb. 10 between the intersection at Airline Highway and Tiger Bend Road. Closures will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekend closures will be from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. One lane will be open in both directions at all times.

There will also be alternating lane closures between the intersections of Tiger Bend Road and Highland Road. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

These closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.

I-10 East (Washington St, to LSU Lakes)

The right and middle lanes will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 8 (12 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9) for concrete repairs on the bridge approaches.

The left lane eastbound will remain open for thru traffic.

LA 308

DOTD will be working on curve realignment and shoulders until Thursday, Feb. 20. The roadwork begins in Paincourtville at the LA 70/LA 308 intersection and ends in Napoleonville.

Intermittent and total lane closures should be expected until the end of the project. Oversized loads greater than 10' wide will not be allowed through the construction zone.

Oklahoma Drive is closed from Arches Street to Nicholson Drive until Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. for roadway paving.

Stay up to date on Twitter @WBRZtraffic for changes or additional closures.