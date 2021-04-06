77°
Traffic Alert: Partial closure of Acadian Thruway due to broken utility line

Tuesday, April 06 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Capital city drivers may want to be aware of a Tuesday morning closure on Acadian Thruway; Acadian remains closed between Government and Broussard due to a broken utility line. 

This area was closed Monday (April 5) afternoon and remains closed to traffic early Tuesday morning.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

