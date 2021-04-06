77°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Partial closure of Acadian Thruway due to broken utility line
BATON ROUGE - Capital city drivers may want to be aware of a Tuesday morning closure on Acadian Thruway; Acadian remains closed between Government and Broussard due to a broken utility line.
This area was closed Monday (April 5) afternoon and remains closed to traffic early Tuesday morning.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amid LSU Title IX probe, lawmakers demand in-person testimony from Coach O
-
West BR mass vaccination site equipped to inoculate locals with 500 doses...
-
Traffic Alert: Closure of Acadian at Broussard due to broken utility line
-
Mother arrested for death of one-year-old child
-
State lawmakers double down, demand in-person testimony from Coach Ed Orgeron
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community