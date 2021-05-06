64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Overturned milk truck on I-110 South at Terrace causes area congestion

Thursday, May 06 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, traffic along I-110 South slowed considerably due to an overturned Borden Dairy milk truck near Terrace.

Officials say no one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

As of 7:06 a.m., the right and center lanes are blocked on I-110 South.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the wreck and area traffic conditions.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

