Traffic Alert: Overturned milk truck on I-110 South at Terrace causes area congestion
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, traffic along I-110 South slowed considerably due to an overturned Borden Dairy milk truck near Terrace.
Officials say no one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m.
As of 7:06 a.m., the right and center lanes are blocked on I-110 South.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the wreck and area traffic conditions.
