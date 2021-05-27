Traffic Alert: Off-ramp along I-10 East at Nicholson blocked due to crash

BATON ROUGE - Following a Thursday morning crash along I-10 East, the off-ramp at I-10 East at Nicholson is blocked and area drivers are stuck in heavy delays along I-10 East, starting from Highland Road.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic extends for miles and motorists may want to take an alternate route.

