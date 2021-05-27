79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Off-ramp along I-10 East at Nicholson blocked due to crash

Thursday, May 27 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Following a Thursday morning crash along I-10 East, the off-ramp at I-10 East at Nicholson is blocked and area drivers are stuck in heavy delays along I-10 East, starting from Highland Road. 

Bumper-to-bumper traffic extends for miles and motorists may want to take an alternate route. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

