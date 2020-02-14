53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Alert: LA-1 on-ramp blocked due to overturned vehicle

5 hours 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 February 14, 2020 7:03 AM February 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning from 6:30 a.m. until about 9 a.m. a truck that was carrying Styrofoam pellets overturned on I-10 (Eastbound) and blocked the entrance ramp in that area.

The accident occurred at the end of the LA 1 on ramp to I-10 (EB) at the LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153.

For about an hour, this part of I-10 E (the bridge) was temporarily closed as officials worked with a tow truck to clear the accident.

DPort Allen drivers headed into Baton Rouge had to use LA 1 North to cross over the Old Bridge.  

Officials say the accident did not result in any injuries and  was not a hazmat situation.

Click here for constant traffic updates and follow @ashleywbrz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days