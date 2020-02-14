Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: LA-1 on-ramp blocked due to overturned vehicle
WEST BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning from 6:30 a.m. until about 9 a.m. a truck that was carrying Styrofoam pellets overturned on I-10 (Eastbound) and blocked the entrance ramp in that area.
The accident occurred at the end of the LA 1 on ramp to I-10 (EB) at the LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153.
For about an hour, this part of I-10 E (the bridge) was temporarily closed as officials worked with a tow truck to clear the accident.
DPort Allen drivers headed into Baton Rouge had to use LA 1 North to cross over the Old Bridge.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge temporarily closed on I-10 East while crews tow away 18-wheeler.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 14, 2020
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler in right lane on MSR bridge East, ramp from LA 1 North blocked.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 14, 2020
Officials say the accident did not result in any injuries and was not a hazmat situation.
