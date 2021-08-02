77°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East back open after shutdown due to vehicle fire
UPDATE: All lanes are now open as of 9:20 p.m.
Read the original story below.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
WEST BATON ROUGE - Authorities had to shut down I-10 East before Lobdell due to a vehicle fire Monday evening.
As of 8:47 p.m., the interstate is still closed. Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if possible.
