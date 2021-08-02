77°
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East back open after shutdown due to vehicle fire

By: Falon Brown

UPDATE: All lanes are now open as of 9:20 p.m. 

Read the original story below. 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

WEST BATON ROUGE - Authorities had to shut down I-10 East before Lobdell due to a vehicle fire Monday evening. 

As of 8:47 p.m., the interstate is still closed. Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length. 

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if possible. 

Click here for live traffic updates. 

