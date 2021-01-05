I-10 E in Gonzales closed due to overturned tractor-trailer; 3 wreckers called to crash site

ASCENSION PARISH - A Tuesday (Jan. 5) morning traffic incident on I-10 East in Gonzales led to the interstate's closure at LA 30, according to WBRZ's resources from Total Traffic.

The crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., involves an overturned tractor-trailer that was on its side but is now upright after three wreckers were called to the scene of the crash.

Drivers should also note that as of 7 a.m., the LA 30 on-ramp is also blocked. So, motorists are encouraged to take LA 30 to LA 44 and try to access the interstate there.

The truck, which is now upright, was not carrying hazardous cargo, Total Traffic says.

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.