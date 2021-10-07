67°
Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire closes Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay headed east

41 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 7:08 AM October 07, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN - Early Thursday morning, a vehicle fire closed I-10 East's Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay.

Drivers going from Lafayette to Baton Rouge should take 190.

At this time, details related to the incident are scarce, and WBRZ is reaching out to officials for more information.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

