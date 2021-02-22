58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Alert: Early morning crash with injuries on I-110 at Scotland Avenue

1 hour 49 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, February 22 2021 Feb 22, 2021 February 22, 2021 6:52 AM February 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 22) morning, a crash with injuries occurred at Scotland Avenue and I-110.

The crash, which was reported shortly after 6 a.m., took place near Hwy 19 at I-110 and as of 6:52 a.m., officials are on the scene, addressing the incident.

Additional details related to the wreck are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days