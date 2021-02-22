58°
Traffic Alert: Early morning crash with injuries on I-110 at Scotland Avenue
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 22) morning, a crash with injuries occurred at Scotland Avenue and I-110.
The crash, which was reported shortly after 6 a.m., took place near Hwy 19 at I-110 and as of 6:52 a.m., officials are on the scene, addressing the incident.
Additional details related to the wreck are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
