Traffic Alert: Early morning crash with injuries on I-110 at Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 22) morning, a crash with injuries occurred at Scotland Avenue and I-110.

The crash, which was reported shortly after 6 a.m., took place near Hwy 19 at I-110 and as of 6:52 a.m., officials are on the scene, addressing the incident.

Additional details related to the wreck are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

