63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Alert: Due to crash, Livingston on-ramp blocked at I-12 W near S. Satsuma exit

2 hours 20 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 5:06 AM April 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, the on-ramp near I-12 W at S. Satsuma Road in Livingston is blocked due to a crash.

The early morning incident was initially reported Thursday, shortly after 4:30 a.m.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the incident and keep viewers/readers updated. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days