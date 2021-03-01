Traffic Alert: Crash with injury on O'Neal Lane, south of S Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash with injury occurred on O'Neal and Rivermist early Monday (March 1) morning.

The wreck, which was initially reported around 4:30 a.m., has reportedly impacted the area near O'Neal Lane, just south of S Harrells Ferry Road.

At this time, the number of individuals who were wounded and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

WBRZ is monitoring the incident so as to provide viewers with updates.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ's traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.