62°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Update: Crash at Jefferson Highway near Highland Road cleared
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, officials have cleared a Wednesday morning crash that resulted in at least one injury on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road.
The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 7 a.m., temporarily backed up traffic along Jefferson Highway in both directions.
The vehicle(s) involved have been removed from the area as of 8:45 a.m.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees