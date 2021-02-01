Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Florida Street, North 22nd Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a traffic crash with injuries in north Baton Rouge on Monday (Feb. 1) morning.
CRASH: Florida @ N 22nd involving injuries— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 1, 2021
The crash, which was reported around 6:38 a.m., occurred at Florida Street and North 22nd Street. According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, one of the fire department's mechanics was involved in the wreck. The mechanic is reportedly uninjured and the Department confirmed that a fire truck was not involved in the incident.
The extent of the wounded person's injuries is currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Celebrate Black History: BRG Nurses honored for their efforts under unjust circumstances
-
2021 marked as most deadly month in EBR history
-
BR Police confirm one victim suffered minor injuries in N. Ardenwood shooting
-
Traffic Alert: Monday morning crash along Florida at N. 22nd Street
-
Biden to meet with Senators to discuss GOP COVID economic relief offer
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary