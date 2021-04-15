63°
Traffic Alert: Crash on Mississippi River Bridge causing area congestion
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday morning crash on I-10 W at the Nicholson Dr/LSU exit has caused severe congestion from I-10 W's Perkins Road exit to the Mississippi River Bridge.
The wreck was initially reported around 5 a.m. and though one lane of traffic was temporarily closed along I-10 West, it was reopened around 6 a.m.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
