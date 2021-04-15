63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Crash on Mississippi River Bridge causing area congestion

3 hours 27 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 5:42 AM April 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday morning crash on I-10 W at the Nicholson Dr/LSU exit has caused severe congestion from I-10 W's Perkins Road exit to the Mississippi River Bridge.

The wreck was initially reported around 5 a.m. and though one lane of traffic was temporarily closed along I-10 West, it was reopened around 6 a.m. 

