Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane causes extensive slowdowns

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (March 4) crash with injury that occurred on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane has resulted in stopped traffic from Range Ave./Hwy 3002/Exit 10.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly before 7 a.m. has blocked two lanes (the left and center lanes) of traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use 190 as an alternative route.

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is monitoring the situation so as to update viewers.

