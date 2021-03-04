40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane causes extensive slowdowns

31 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 7:22 AM March 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (March 4) crash with injury that occurred on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane has resulted in stopped traffic from Range Ave./Hwy 3002/Exit 10.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly before 7 a.m. has blocked two lanes (the left and center lanes) of traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use 190 as an alternative route. 

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is monitoring the situation so as to update viewers.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days