Traffic Update: Crash on I-10 EB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B cleared

1 hour 15 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 08 2021 Mar 8, 2021 March 08, 2021 7:39 AM March 08, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday (March 8) morning crash that occurred on I-10 EB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B has been cleared and all lanes reopened.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 7 a.m., temporarily resulted in blockage of the right lane. 

