Traffic Alert: Crash on Highland Road, near Duplantier causes area congestion

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a crash within the 4800 block of Highland Road is causing area delays on Wednesday (Feb. 17) morning.

The crash, which was initially reported shortly after 8 a.m., involves a vehicle that struck a pole near Clara Drive and Duplantier Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police are responding to the incident.

Due to resulting traffic congestion, drivers may want to avoid the area.

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

