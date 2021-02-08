64°
Traffic Alert: Crash leads to 'stop and go' traffic along I-10 East at Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic Network, a Monday (Feb. 8) morning crash at I-10 East at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B has caused area congestion.
As of 8:55 a.m., the crash has reportedly slowed traffic from LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 as motorists appear to be slowing down to look at the College Dr/Exit 158 wreck.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
