Traffic Alert: Crash along right shoulder of I-10 E at Washington Street

45 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, April 14 2021 Apr 14, 2021 April 14, 2021 8:33 AM April 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a wreck along the right shoulder of I-10 East at the Washington Street exit occurred Wednesday morning.

The incident was initially reported around 8 a.m.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

