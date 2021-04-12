64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West near College Drive blocks shoulder

Monday, April 12 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday morning crash occurred on I-10 WB at College Dr/Exit 158, and the left shoulder is blocked.

WBRZ is monitoring area traffic and providing viewers with updates online.

