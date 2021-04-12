64°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West near College Drive blocks shoulder
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday morning crash occurred on I-10 WB at College Dr/Exit 158, and the left shoulder is blocked.
WBRZ is monitoring area traffic and providing viewers with updates online.
Traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
On Monday, BR officials continue to search Mississippi River for Kori Gauthier
-
EBR Parish approved for Disaster SNAP Benefits
-
Sunday Journal: Missy's run for life
-
LSU engineering students create life-changing prosthetic for Catholic High athlete
-
Baton Rouge community members gather at candlelight vigil for missing LSU student
Sports Video
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern