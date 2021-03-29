Traffic Alert: Congestion along I-12 WB near Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday (March 29) morning crash along the shoulder of I-12 WB before Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B is causing area congestion.

As of 7:50 a.m., drivers may want to use an alternate route due to how slowly area traffic is moving.

