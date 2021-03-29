62°
Traffic Alert: Congestion along I-12 WB near Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B

Monday, March 29 2021
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday (March 29) morning crash along the shoulder of I-12 WB before Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B is causing area congestion.

As of 7:50 a.m., drivers may want to use an alternate route due to how slowly area traffic is moving.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

