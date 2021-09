Traffic Alert: Bad crash blocking three lanes on I-10 East at the Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge is experiencing slowdowns due to a crash Thursday morning.

As of 9:15 a.m., the wreck is blocking three lanes along I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge.

Resulting traffic jams have occurred in both directions.

Follow WBRZ on Twitter for traffic advisories all day @WBRZTraffic.

Tweets by wbrztraffic