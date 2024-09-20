87°
Trader Joe's open again after being closed for more than a week following Hurricane Francine
BATON ROUGE — Trader Joe's on Perkins Road near Acadian Thruway reopened Friday after being closed for more than a week following Hurricane Francine.
The popular capital city grocery spot was closed for maintenance since it sustained damage following the hurricane's landfall on Sept. 11.
The store is back to operating at its normal hours, which can be found here.
