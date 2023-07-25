85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tractor trailer catches on fire early Tuesday morning, leaves I-12 east partially blocked for hours

33 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, July 25 2023 Jul 25, 2023 July 25, 2023 8:55 AM July 25, 2023 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - I-12 eastbound at O'Neal Lane was partially closed due to a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning. 

All three lanes were blocked shortly after 5 a.m.. Traffic was passing in the left shoulder while crews worked to control the flames. 

Multiple lanes remained blocked for hours while officials worked to remove the trailer from the roadway, but all lanes on the Interstate were passable shortly before 9 a.m..

Emergency officials said there were no injuries. 

