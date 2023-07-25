79°
Latest Weather Blog
Tractor trailer catches on fire early Tuesday morning, leaves I-12 east partially blocked
BATON ROUGE - I-12 eastbound at O'Neal Lane was partially closed due to a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning.
All three lanes were blocked shortly after 5 a.m.. Traffic was passing in the left shoulder while crews worked to control the flames.
Emergency officials said there were no injuries.
Trending News
CORRECTION: A push alert sent early Tuesday incorrectly read lanes were blocked on I-12 westbound. The vehicle fire is blocking lanes on I-12 eastbound. This has been corrected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. Superintendent of Education meets with controversial political organization to discuss current...
-
Deputies searching for men who attempted to break into Ponchatoula home
-
Board drops all death row inmates' names from docket, delaying possibility of...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Charges dropped against convicted sex offender accused of raping juvenile
-
State plans to build barricade under Siegen Lane overpass to ward off...