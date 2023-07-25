Tractor trailer catches on fire early Tuesday morning, leaves I-12 east partially blocked

BATON ROUGE - I-12 eastbound at O'Neal Lane was partially closed due to a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning.

All three lanes were blocked shortly after 5 a.m.. Traffic was passing in the left shoulder while crews worked to control the flames.

Emergency officials said there were no injuries.

CORRECTION: A push alert sent early Tuesday incorrectly read lanes were blocked on I-12 westbound. The vehicle fire is blocking lanes on I-12 eastbound. This has been corrected.