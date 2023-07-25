79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tractor trailer catches on fire early Tuesday morning, leaves I-12 east partially blocked

2 hours 47 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, July 25 2023 Jul 25, 2023 July 25, 2023 5:16 AM July 25, 2023 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - I-12 eastbound at O'Neal Lane was partially closed due to a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning. 

All three lanes were blocked shortly after 5 a.m.. Traffic was passing in the left shoulder while crews worked to control the flames. 

Emergency officials said there were no injuries. 

Trending News

CORRECTION: A push alert sent early Tuesday incorrectly read lanes were blocked on I-12 westbound. The vehicle fire is blocking lanes on I-12 eastbound. This has been corrected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days