Tractor runs over man's leg at Endymion parade in New Orleans

2 hours 31 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, February 27 2022 Feb 27, 2022 February 27, 2022 1:59 PM February 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Photo: New Orleans EMS

NEW ORLEANS - A man was transported to a hospital after a parade tractor reportedly ran over his leg during the Endymion parade Saturday.

New Orleans EMS posted on Twitter around 9:30 p.m. Saturday saying that the incident happened near Canal and North Roman Streets.

The post says the man was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Center in New Orleans to treat his injuries.

No further information about the man's condition or how the incident happened were provided.

