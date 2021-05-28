Tracking showers for the first half of the long weekend

NEW forecast details showing showers for Friday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The cold front is approaching our area, and some speedy showers out ahead of it will bring us some rain today. The showers are weakening as they approach the area, but they will still likely show up as scattered showers later this morning. Areas further north and west are most likely to see some rain before all the action dies out. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s or a bit cooler if you catch a shower. Later this afternoon it will be possible to see another round of showers before the sun goes down. Areas further south and east will be more likely to see afternoon rain. Into the overnight hours, we will dry out with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Up Next: The cold front is expected to stall out over the area overnight, so a few more showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Saturday afternoon will be a touch cooler with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and showers are most likely for areas south of Baton Rouge. By the end of the day Saturday, the front will move south of the coastline and dry air will move in behind it. The rest of the weekend looks dry. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are NO ACTIVE STORMS at this time, but this week the WBRZ Weather Team is hosting Hurricane Preparedness Week with a new story every day. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for tips, reminders, articles, videos, and much more!

