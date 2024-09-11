TRACKING FRANCINE BLOG: Storm winds shake leaves off of trees in Assumption, St. Mary parishes

LABADIEVILLE — With 4,000 people out of power, Assumption Parish is receiving the brunt of the wind and rain coming in from Hurricane Francine.

Trees were violently shaking in the wind and were at risk of breaking as periodic gusts of wind shot through the parish.

"This storm is nothing to play with," WBRZ reporter Brie Andras said after she was nearly blown off her feet. "This is the worst of it, it seems like it."

-Brie Andras; 6:36 p.m.

MORGAN CITY — Winds are picking up in Morgan City as Hurricane Francine makes its way through southeast Louisiana.

This video shows the strength of the wind and rain, with gusts throwing wind sideways and stripping leaves off trees in the outskirts of Morgan City after the Category 2 hurricane made landfall.

-Domenic Purdy; 6:20 p.m.

TERREBONNE — Winds above 68 mph with a 96 mph gust have been reported in Terrebonne.

These winds were reported around 5:29 p.m. near the town of Dulac. Winds have also been reported at 61 and 58 mph in the same area.

-Domenic Purdy; 5:58 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — State Police responded to a car that overturned into a ditch on I-10 near the parish line.

Drivers should avoid driving on roads unless necessary and when you do drive, be cautious.

-Joe McCoy; 5:41 p.m.

MORGAN CITY — As Hurricane Francine made landfall in Morgan City, WBRZ Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers continued to report the heavy rain and wind of the Category 2 storm.

Rogers reported multiple tree limbs falling after being blown down by large gusts of wind.

"You can actually look off that way and see some of the trees that are really bending in the area," Rogers said. "Things are getting really intense here."

-Balin Rogers; 5:40 p.m.

MANCHAC — Winds are increasing between lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain, well before Hurricane Francine’s arrival.

Locals expect the lake level to rise another couple of feet, and say it often takes a few days to drop.

Francine came ashore Wednesday afternoon east of Morgan City as a Category 2 storm. It is expected to race northward out of Louisiana by Thursday morning.

-Lauren Hawkins, 4:25 p.m.

MORGAN CITY — WBRZ Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers was in Morgan City right as Hurricane Francine came ashore as a Category 2 storm.

-Balin Rogers; 4:11 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse visited WBRZ's studio to detail what the BRPD is doing as Hurricane Francine bears down on the capital region.

Morse said that his officers have been preparing since early this week, taking notice of the eastward shift the storm made, putting Baton Rouge in a more direct path of the storm.

Despite this, Morse said that Baton Rouge likely won't be affected as much as other areas in the state. He did, however, say that BRPD will be able to assist and give resources like high water vehicles, rescue teams and even trained scuba teams certified in swift rescue.

"We need to see what is gonna happen," Morse said, adding that he wants to know "where do we need to put our resources."

Francine is also Morse's first hurricane as Police Chief after being appointed in January. Morse said that his officers are adjusting to 12-hour shifts, as well as detectives serving as uniformed officers during 10-hour shifts. He also said that 55 extra detectives were working on traffic accidents and other issues before the storm, and 45 more are on standby to help as the storm intensifies.

Morse left WBRZ's views with a simple piece of advice: "Don't try to drive through any high water."

-Michael Shingleton and Sylvia Weatherspoon; 4:05 p.m.

GRAND ISLE — Grand Isle, just off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, is experiencing heavy wind and rain as the first of Hurricane Francine begins to make landfall.

This video of the beach in Grand Isle, already low tide, shows the strength of the Category 1 hurricane's wind.

This video is courtesy of Christie Angelette.

-Domenic Purdy; 3:32 p.m.

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says that as Hurricane Francine approaches his region, some residents are still in trailers brought in after Hurricane Ida in 2021.

The parish has several shelters set up, and he says several of those still living in the mobile homes are seeking refuge there.

“We do have some folks going there because we still have some people who have FEMA trailers, basically or mobile homes from Ida still that haven’t gotten their homes completely finished,” Miller said.

Miller also says Entergy crews have assured him that they will be able to respond quickly to power outages once it is safe to do so.

“We know that Entergy is rolling in extra help right now,” he said at midday Wednesday. “There was a lot of work done after Ida to strengthen their system.”

-Lauren Hawkins, 3:11 p.m.

LABADIEVILLE — As Hurricane Francine starts to pick up in strength, residents of Labadieville are prepared for their second severe weather event of the year, having previously been struck by a tornado in January.

Rain is starting to lift up, but things are expected to get more intense. Earlier in the day, "waves of rain" coming in every five minutes or so would ravage the sugar cane in the Assumption Parish town.

It is important to note that the worst of the weather has not reached Labadieville yet and that Francine has yet to make landfall.

The community in the town, however, is prepared for the storm, having experienced Hurricane Ida a few years ago. A woman, who opened her home to WBRZ's reporters, said she had been ready for the storm for weeks.

-Alexis Marigny and Brie Andras; 3:01 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — Following President Joe Biden granting Gov. Jeff Landry's request for an emergency declaration for Louisiana, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide federal resources to the state for emergency protective measures, as well as aiding in response and recovery efforts.

FEMA said they are urging people to take this storm seriously as conditions are rapidly deteriorating and potentially dangerous storm surges, heavy rain and flooding are expected. Widespread power outages are likely and tornadoes are also a possible risk across the region, FEMA said.

FEMA is actively coordinating response efforts across the affected regions. Urban Search and Rescue teams are prepared to respond when needed and FEMA has pre-positioned water, meals, generators and other commodities in regional distribution centers, the organization added.

-Domenic Purdy; 2:44 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said that the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has been working to improve Baton Rouge's drainage system over the past eight years since the Great Flood of 2016.

Broome said the clearly of more than 30,000 tons from various waterways around the region has allowed her administration to have "no immediate concerns" about the impending Hurricane Francine.

Still, she said that MOHSEP was activated this morning and her office is "continuing to be prepared."

While no developments of the Category 1 storm have caused her any major alarm, she said her office is prepared for an expeditious response.

-Gabby Davis; 2:25 p.m.

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish officials are prepared for Hurricane Francine to make landfall with one goal: to make sure their citizens are safe as the worst of the hurricane makes a direct hit to the parish.

Livingston has implemented a dusk-to-dawn curfew for tonight when the storm is expected to be at its worst with 90 mph winds, Parish President Randy Delatte said. The storm winds are going to only get worse as the night goes along, Delatte said.

Delatte said to expect downed trees and powerlines, as well as three to seven feet of flooding in low-lying areas. The curfew, implemented by the parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and sheriff's office, is in place to prevent joyriders and other people from being on the road in dangerous conditions, Delatte added.

Delatte said "no one likes a curfew," but it makes cleanup and access to emergency vehicles more accessible.

"The curfew is a good call by Homeland Security and the sheriff’s office," he said.

OHSEP Director Chris Anderson said that as outer bands of the storm make their way into Livingston and winds reach 35 mph, they will cease sandbag distribution, but by first light in the morning, they will work to get the roads back open.

-David Hamilton, 2:07 p.m.

HOLLY BEACH - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said it pushed debris caused by Hurricane Francine off La. 82 in Cameron Parish.

Images show the organization using a motor grader to push off debris between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou.

Crews also posted high water signs on La. 27 at Kelso Bridge in Cameron Parish.

-Adam Burruss, 1:54 p.m.

ST. GABRIEL — St. Gabriel officials say they have an “aquadam” standing by to protect their part of Iberville Parish from flooding.

The fabric water-filled dams are intended to stop floodwater inundation, though when deployed in populated areas it can exacerbate flooding by keeping water from flowing away.

The parish attempted to deploy an aquadam in 2021, but an East Baton Rouge ordered that it not be deployed because it could have raised water levels in adjoining areas. A dam was also used around Women’s Hospital in 2016 to hold back a flood.

The St. Gabriel community has also set up a shelter at the local community center. There are concerns that roads could become impassable at some point, and that it’s best that people just stay home.

-Destiny Beasley, 1:20 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has been preparing all week for the upcoming 24 hours.

MOHSEP prepares for natural events like these all year alongside local agencies.

"We are prepared on our end as far as the city-parish government is concerned. I want our residents to stay off of the road. I want them to be guarded regarding generators because they can be unsafe if you are not using them appropriately. I want them to check on their neighbors. We are prepared to respond to the impact of Francine. I just want our citizens to be safe in the midst of this," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department already has boats stationed in case of flooding.

"We have experts here on the ground in the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parish prepared to go and mitigate any situation that comes our way," Fire Chief Michael Kimble said.

The Department of Transportation and Drainage has been focusing on ensuring major drainage systems are properly working, and the Baton Rouge Police Department will have extra officers on duty.

"What I'm looking forward to is after we get through with all of this, the community, we see it time and time again especially in Baton Rouge coming together and helping neighbors. We are going to be right there alongside of them to help them out and come out on the other end of this storm," Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse said.

Mayor Broome said overall she wants residents to stay calm.

"I believe that at the end of the day, once again this is not our first time as a community dealing with a water event like this, that we are resilient and we will come through this together," Broome said.

-Abigail Whitam, 1:05 p.m.

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Community Center has been opened to the public as a shelter as Hurricane Francine makes landfall.

The Assumption Parish Community Center, located at 4910 La. 308, is open through the duration of the storm.

Currently, the shelter is home to 11 residents, most of whom are from mobile homes or RVs seeking more permanent shelter, Leroy Blanchard, parish jury president, said.

The shelter is only providing cots and those who want to stay at the shelter need to bring their own food, water and entertainment, Blanchard said.

The storm, Blanchard added, is in the same path as Hurricane Gustav, which significantly affected Assumption.

As the storm nears its "zero hour," Blanchard said that public works are on standby and they are ready to clear roadways for emergency services.

“Hunker down and bear with us until the storm is over," he said. "We will reassess where we are in the morning.”

-Alexis Marigny, 12:45 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — If you do have to evacuate, don't forget your pets, the state Department of Agriculture said.

"They can’t take care of themselves, so you take care of them. If you leave, be sure to take your pets with you," the agency said.

The department reminds pet owners to make sure their pets have their collars with ID tags, as well as vet records, medication and important documentation in a waterproof bag.

Pet owners should also prepare at least a week's supply of food and water per pet. A crate and carrier big enough for the pet, along with a blanket and toy, is also recommended to be at the ready in the event of an evacuation.

Your evac plan should accommodate your pets if you have any as well, the department said.

If you choose not to go to a shelter where pet sheltering is offered, locate pet-friendly hotels along your evacuation route and keep a list in your pet’s emergency kit.

-Domenic Purdy, 12:18 p.m.

IBERVILLE - Parish officials have set up a shelter in the White Castle Community Center for residents needing a place to stay during Hurricane Francine on Bowie Street in White Castle.

Officials there say they have cots to sleep on and water and food until the storm passes. The shelter will be open until the storm is over and the shelter has a backup generator.

Anyone is welcome, especially those who feel unsafe at home, Steve Gullotto with Iberville Parish said.

There are 50 cots and 100 blankets at the shelter, enough for 50 people to stay. Those who need water are also welcome to come to the center.

The St. Gabriel Community Center at 1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive is also open for shelter in Iberville. It is important to note that no pets are allowed in either shelter.

-Alexis Marigny, 12:02 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana emergency officials say no one should be on the highways in areas impacted by Hurricane Francine. At a news conference late Wednesday morning, highway officials said four roads were closed already and that conditions will worsen through the afternoon.

State weather officials said Francine is moving quickly and should be out of Louisiana by about midnight. With the speed of the storm, rainfall totals may be lower than anticipated.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness renewed its call for safety around generators, saying people who lose power should not run their generators while it is still storming. The National Guard said it had deployed 2,300 people already and would add about 200 more.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the highways closed included La. 27 in Cameron Parish, La. 45 in Jefferson Parish, La. 317 in St. Mary Parish and La. 3147 in Vermilion Parish.

-Michael Cauble, 11:45 a.m.

WHITE CASTLE — An Iberville councilman gave out about 600 cases of water and sandbags to residents in need of assistance before Francine makes landfall in about an hour.



Councilman Raheem Pierce was stocked with about 1,000 cases of water at Seymourville Pavilion.

-Domenic Purdy, 11:28 a.m.

ST. AMANT — The longtime fire chief of St. Amant James LeBlanc says his community is as prepared as it can be for Hurricane Francine.

Eight years ago, St. Amant was hit hard as floodwaters from the Amite River inundated southern Ascension Parish, along with neighboring regions of East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. The 2016 flooding was caused by heavy rains in the Amite and Comite river basins.

If Francine brings heavy rain and threatens the community, the local fire department is ready to respond, he said.

"We have about four or five boats ready to go. ... The high-water vehicles are ready to go to take care of our residents," he said. "Hopefully it gets in here and gets out of here."

-Falon Brown, 11:05 a.m.

BATON ROUGE — With Hurricane Francine poised to strike Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, preparations should already be done. Here's a look at what to consider after the storm passes:

If you have damage, make a claim with your insurance company. If you don't have insurance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be able to help if the federal government declares Louisiana a disaster area. Take photos and video of flood damage before removing the water or beginning repairs.

If your car is damaged by flooding, your insurance policy will likely cover losses if you have comprehensive coverage. If you only carry liability insurance, you're likely out of luck.

If you have to replace your car after the storm, be sure to inspect vehicles for water damage.

And if you end up with your neighbor's tree on your house, your homeowner's policy will likely pay. Your neighbor's policy would likely only take responsibility if the tree was dead or weak, or there's a documented history of concern.

-Brittany Weiss, 10:27 a.m.

