TRACKING FRANCINE BLOG: If you evacuate, don't forget to take care of your pets

BATON ROUGE — If you do have to evacuate, don't forget your pets, the state Department of Agriculture said.

"They can’t take care of themselves, so you take care of them. If you leave, be sure to take your pets with you," the agency said.

The department reminds pet owners to make sure their pets have their collars with ID tags, as well as vet records, medication and important documentation in a waterproof bag.

Pet owners should also prepare at least a week's supply of food and water per pet. A crate and carrier big enough for the pet, along with a blanket and toy, is also recommended to be at the ready in the event of an evacuation.

Your evac plan should accommodate your pets if you have any as well, the department said.

If you choose not to go to a shelter where pet sheltering is offered, locate pet-friendly hotels along your evacuation route and keep a list in your pet’s emergency kit.

-Domenic Purdy, 12:18 p.m.

IBERVILLE - Parish officials have set up a shelter in the White Castle Community Center for residents needing a place to stay during Hurricane Francine on Bowie Street in White Castle.

Officials there say they have cots to sleep on and water and food until the storm passes. The shelter will be open until the storm is over and the shelter has a backup generator.

Anyone is welcome, especially those who feel unsafe at home, Steve Gullotto with Iberville Parish said.

There are 50 cots and 100 blankets at the shelter, enough for 50 people to stay. Those who need water are also welcome to come to the center.

The St. Gabriel Community Center at 1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive is also open for shelter in Iberville. It is important to note that no pets are allowed in either shelter.

-Alexis Marigny, 12:02 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana emergency officials say no one should be on the highways in areas impacted by Hurricane Francine. At a news conference late Wednesday morning, highway officials said four roads were closed already and that conditions will worsen through the afternoon.

State weather officials said Francine is moving quickly and should be out of Louisiana by about midnight. With the speed of the storm, rainfall totals may be lower than anticipated.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness renewed its call for safety around generators, saying people who lose power should not run their generators while it is still storming. The National Guard said it had deployed 2,300 people already and would add about 200 more.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the highways closed included La. 27 in Cameron Parish, La. 45 in Jefferson Parish, La. 317 in St. Mary Parish and La. 3147 in Vermilion Parish.

-Michael Cauble, 11:45 a.m.

WHITE CASTLE — An Iberville councilman gave out about 600 cases of water and sandbags to residents in need of assistance before Francine makes landfall in about an hour.



Councilman Raheem Pierce was stocked with about 1,000 cases of water at Seymourville Pavilion.

-Domenic Purdy, 11:28 a.m.

ST. AMANT — The longtime fire chief of St. Amant James LeBlanc says his community is as prepared as it can be for Hurricane Francine.

Eight years ago, St. Amant was hit hard as floodwaters from the Amite River inundated southern Ascension Parish, along with neighboring regions of East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. The 2016 flooding was caused by heavy rains in the Amite and Comite river basins.

If Francine brings heavy rain and threatens the community, the local fire department is ready to respond, he said.

"We have about four or five boats ready to go. ... The high-water vehicles are ready to go to take care of our residents," he said. "Hopefully it gets in here and gets out of here."

-Falon Brown, 11:05 a.m.

BATON ROUGE — With Hurricane Francine poised to strike Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, preparations should already be done. Here's a look at what to consider after the storm passes:

If you have damage, make a claim with your insurance company. If you don't have insurance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be able to help if the federal government declares Louisiana a disaster area. Take photos and video of flood damage before removing the water or beginning repairs.

If your car is damaged by flooding, your insurance policy will likely cover losses if you have comprehensive coverage. If you only carry liability insurance, you're likely out of luck.

If you have to replace your car after the storm, be sure to inspect vehicles for water damage.

And if you end up with your neighbor's tree on your house, your homeowner's policy will likely pay. Your neighbor's policy would likely only take responsibility if the tree was dead or weak, or there's a documented history of concern.

-Brittany Weiss, 10:27 a.m.

Click the icons below for resources for Francine: