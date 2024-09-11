TRACKING FRANCINE BLOG: Even with storm on the way, think now about what to do afterward

BATON ROUGE — With Hurricane Francine poised to strike Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, preparations should already be done. Here's a look at what to consider after the storm passes:

If you have damage, make a claim with your insurance company. If you don't have insurance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be able to help if the federal government declares Louisiana a disaster area. Take photos and video of flood damage before removing the water or beginning repairs.

If your car is damaged by flooding, your insurance policy will likely cover losses if you have comprehensive coverage. If you only carry liability insurance, you're likely out of luck.

If you have to replace your car after the storm, be sure to inspect vehicles for water damage.

And if you end up with your neighbor's tree on your house, your homeowner's policy will likely pay. Your neighbor's policy would likely only take responsibility if the tree was dead or weak, or there's a documented history of concern.

-Brittany Weiss

