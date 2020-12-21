Tracking dense fog this morning, storms mid-week

Today and Tonight: A layer of dense fog is resulting in reduced visibility across the area this morning. **A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM for all of the WBRZ viewing area**. This afternoon, we'll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Tonight, clear skies and calm winds in combination with a little added moisture, could result in more patchy fog going into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.



Looking Ahead: We're tracking the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, into the very early morning hours of Thursday.







We'll have a line of showers and a few embedded stronger storms moving through the area ahead of a cold front. Environmental conditions will be favorable for a few strong wind gusts and a spin-up tornado. As of now, all of southeast Louisiana is in a low-end risk for severe weather on Wednesday. All models are in agreement that the rain will be gone by Thursday afternoon, leading to a very chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





