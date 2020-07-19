Tracking a tropical wave in the Gulf mid-week

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect a few passing clouds. Most will stay dry besides an isolated shower. Lows will be around 75. Monday, we'll start off mostly dry in the morning. Coastal parishes could see an early morning shower or thunderstorm. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop-up across the metro area. Not everyone will see rain - coverage will be around 40 percent. Any storms that do develop could be heavy at times. Highs will be around 93.

Looking Ahead: Our pattern this upcoming week is going to be dependent on the passing of tropical waves through the Gulf of Mexico. A weaker tropical wave arrived today, enhancing rain coverage across southeast Louisiana and will keep the atmosphere primed for afternoon storms tomorrow. By Wednesday, a more potent tropical wave will track through the Gulf. This could bring periods of heavy rain to parts of south Louisiana Thursday - Friday, depending on how far north it tracks.

The tropical wave that is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico mid-week does have a low chance of tropical development. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. Regardless of any organization, heavy rainfall will be the main concern, especially for the coastal parishes. On the bright side, higher chances for rain means a break from the heat!

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

