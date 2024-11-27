Tangipahoa deputies say 1 arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile, another faces child porn charges

Sharp (left), Vicknair (right)

HAMMOND - One man was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and another previously arrested man received more charges for child pornography, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Aaron Wayne Sharp, 52, of Springfield, was booked with one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Deputies say Sharp engaged in illegal sexual conversation with what he believed was a minor and tried to meet up with them, and was taken into custody at the meeting location Wednesday.

Additionally, in a separate case, Michael Vicknair, 32, of Gonzales faces ten additional charges of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal after detectives did forensic analysis on his cell phone.