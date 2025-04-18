77°
TPSO deputies looking for man last seen heading towards Kentwood pond
KENTWOOD — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man who was last seen heading to a pond off of Pone Blades Road to go fishing on Tuesday.
Deputies say, 30-year-old Dakota Forrest was last seen on Tuesday, April 15. Authorities say his phone, cigarettes and 4-wheeler have been found by the pond, but there is no additional sign of Forrest.
Anyone with information about Forrest's whereabouts should call (985) 402-0214.
