TPSO arrests two wanted fugitives involved in drive-by shooting, other dangerous crimes

TANGIPAHOA - Two wanted fugitives have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting and other crimes.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports 22-year-old Lagontre Deonte Turner was wanted for numerous warrants, including second degree murder, two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault by Drive-by shooting for an incident that occurred on April 20, 2021, on Mashon Rd.

During this investigation, authorities discovered that two suspects fired multiple rounds into a trailer where a woman and small children lived.

Detectives were able to positively identify the two suspects, including Turner and 19-year-old Arman Burnett Jr.

Authorities sus[ect the motive stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two local street gangs, "Jungle Life Mafia" and "La Familia."

Both Turner and Burnett were located in Tickfar on April 26. Burnett was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Assault by Drive-by shooting and one count of resisting an officer by flight on foot.

Turner was arrested on his outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault by Drive-by shooting, as well as numerous fenony warrants. Those warrants include Second Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. These charges stem from Turner's involvement in the Trail Ride Homicide, which claimed the life of 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson of Baton Rouge.

Officials say Turner has been on the run since the homicide, hiding out between Louisiana and Texas.

According to TPSO, Zion was an innocent bystander who was struck by a bullet when two local gangs, "La Familia" and "Purple City Boys" exchanged fire in an open field where hundreds of people were "peacefully gathering."

Also during the investigation, residential search warrants led to a drug and firearms bust at a Woodhaven Rd. residence in Tickfaw connected to Turner.

A large amount of illegal narcotics, heroin, drug paraphernalia, numerous firearms, and a large amount of cash were found in the home.

A white Chevrolet Colorado that Turner used to flee from the authorities was also searched. About 100 grams of marijuana and a handgun were found and seized.

This is an ongoing investigation as several others were involved in the killing of Zion Hutcherson, TPSO says.

Those with further information are urged to contact officials.