Toyota adds 5.8M vehicles to global Takata recall total

6 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 26 2016 Oct 26, 2016 October 26, 2016 1:50 PM October 26, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

DETROIT - Toyota is recalling about 5.8 million vehicles in Japan, Europe, China and other countries to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The company says it knows of one person injured in a crash involving one of the vehicles, but a spokesman didn't know where the crash happened. Toyota says it hasn't determined if the injury was caused by a ruptured inflator.

The vehicles have inflators that can rupture and spew shrapnel. U.S. vehicles with the same inflators are already under recall.

Toyota says the recall brings to 23.1 million the total number of vehicles it has recalled worldwide to fix inflators.

Authorities say as many as 16 deaths worldwide have been linked to Takata. Seventeen automakers are recalling about 69 million inflators in the U.S. and 100 million worldwide.

