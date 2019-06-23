92°
'Toy Story 4' opens below expectations with $118M weekend

Source: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Pixar's "Toy Story 4" brought the box office to life after a three-week sequels slump, but its $118 million debut came in below industry expectations.
  
The "Toy Story 4" debut still ranks as the fourth highest animated film opening ever, not accounting for inflation. But heading into the weekend, a $140-150 million opening had seemed assured for "Toy Story 4."
  
Adjusted for inflation, the film was shy of the $110.3 million - or about $129 million in today's dollars - "Toy Story 3" made nine years ago.
  
The opening for "Toy Story 4" followed a string of underperforming sequels including "Dark Phoenix," ''Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Men in Black: International." But "Toy Story 4" had something those films didn't: great reviews. It rates 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
