57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Townhome dismantled after car ran through structure; police searching for hit-and-run suspect

1 hour 22 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, October 18 2021 Oct 18, 2021 October 18, 2021 9:44 PM October 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge property owner is looking for answers after a bizarre hit-and-run crash left her townhome partially destroyed.

The accident happened Saturday night around 3 a.m. on South Foster Drive near Claycut Road. Police believe someone drove a 2005 Honda Accord through the brick wall of the home and then left the scene.

Pieces of the car, including the front and back bumper and both side mirrors, were left behind. Police say the vehicle they are looking for has extensive damage.

No one was living in the home at the time. It is unknown if the occupants of the car were injured.

Trending News

Anyone with more information should call BRPD at (225)389-3877.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days