Townhome dismantled after car ran through structure; police searching for hit-and-run suspect

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge property owner is looking for answers after a bizarre hit-and-run crash left her townhome partially destroyed.

The accident happened Saturday night around 3 a.m. on South Foster Drive near Claycut Road. Police believe someone drove a 2005 Honda Accord through the brick wall of the home and then left the scene.

Pieces of the car, including the front and back bumper and both side mirrors, were left behind. Police say the vehicle they are looking for has extensive damage.

No one was living in the home at the time. It is unknown if the occupants of the car were injured.

Anyone with more information should call BRPD at (225)389-3877.