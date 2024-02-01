54°
Town of Livingston issues boil advisory due to leak
LIVINGSTON - Livingston issued a boil advisory after a main water line being damaged led to a leak Thursday.
According to officials, a main water line was damaged at Ann and Ohio Street, resulting in a leak that led to valves being shut off and the boil advisories.
The Town of Livingston will continue to post updates via their Facebook page. No other details are available at this time.
