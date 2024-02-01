54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Town of Livingston issues boil advisory due to leak

2 hours 16 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, February 01 2024 Feb 1, 2024 February 01, 2024 7:01 PM February 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Livingston issued a boil advisory after a main water line being damaged led to a leak Thursday.

According to officials, a main water line was damaged at Ann and Ohio Street, resulting in a leak that led to valves being shut off and the boil advisories. 

Trending News

The Town of Livingston will continue to post updates via their Facebook page. No other details are available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days